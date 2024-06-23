Aua Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 14,477,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

