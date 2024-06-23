Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $243.99. 3,663,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.56 and a 200 day moving average of $217.76. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

