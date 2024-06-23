AxoGen’s (AXGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Trading Up 2.8 %

AXGN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $305.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.06.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.