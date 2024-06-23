B. Riley Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $150.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $114.39 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

