Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.85.

BALL opened at $60.66 on Thursday. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Ball by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ball by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 816,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $168,372,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

