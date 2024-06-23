Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 60 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $194.48. 5,763,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.97 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

Get Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.