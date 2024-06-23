Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,189,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,252. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

