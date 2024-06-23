Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 2,728 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $141.96. 3,033,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

