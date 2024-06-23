Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 38 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,119. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $343.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.58.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

