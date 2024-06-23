Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,402. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

