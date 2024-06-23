Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.96. 2,889,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,509. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.