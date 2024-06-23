Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.44. 6,614,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.