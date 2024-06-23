Ballentine Partners LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,622. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

