Ballentine Partners LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,915,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

