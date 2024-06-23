Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. 16,788,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,532,008. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

