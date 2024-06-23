Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,896,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,094,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,489,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,952,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,176,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.