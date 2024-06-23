Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 272.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 16,746,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.