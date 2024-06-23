Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.