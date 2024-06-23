Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $94,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.97. 2,340,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

