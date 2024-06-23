Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 747.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,808,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DE traded down $6.49 on Friday, reaching $375.04. 2,450,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,998. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

