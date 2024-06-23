Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average of $327.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

