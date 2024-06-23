Banana Gun (BANANA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.74 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for approximately $47.15 or 0.00075097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $122.30 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,480 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,107.44264639 with 2,593,479.6058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 54.28043604 USD and is up 9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,101,405.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

