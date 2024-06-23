Bangor Savings Bank Buys 201 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 144.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.73. 3,252,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

