Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.11. 308,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

