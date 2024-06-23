Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

