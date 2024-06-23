Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,124 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD stock remained flat at $40.59 during trading on Friday. 344,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

