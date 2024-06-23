Bangor Savings Bank Sells 176 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.50. 1,387,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.18 and a 200-day moving average of $252.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

