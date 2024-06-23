Bangor Savings Bank Sells 206 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock remained flat at $104.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.