Bangor Savings Bank Sells 218 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS lifted its position in 3M by 9.8% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 194,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.39. 7,866,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.28. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

