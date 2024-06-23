Bangor Savings Bank Sells 768 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 196,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

