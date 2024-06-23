Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on B. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:B opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 435.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Barnes Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

