Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,283,964 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 223.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $157,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $83.97. 2,340,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

