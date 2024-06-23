Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 449,676 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $36,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 54,558 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 310,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,147. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

