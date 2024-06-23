Beldex Price Reaches $0.0362 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $233.36 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.06 or 0.05419451 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,375,647 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,995,647 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

