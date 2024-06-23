Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

ICG stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Intchains Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $423.18 million, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

