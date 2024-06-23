Benchmark Raises Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $8.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $341.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.