Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $274.00. 1,388,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

