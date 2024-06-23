Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kirby by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,167. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $117.80. 1,085,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,832. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

