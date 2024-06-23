Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.29. 2,014,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

