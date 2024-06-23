Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.75. 348,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average is $238.41. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

