Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FDS traded up $15.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.73. The company had a trading volume of 983,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.