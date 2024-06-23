Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.18. 15,569,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,846. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

