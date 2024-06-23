Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 109,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,213,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 157,450 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.