Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,431 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

TSM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,271,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average is $132.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

