Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Tops $21,688.28

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $21,688.28 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010549 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.