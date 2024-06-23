BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Hits $7.52 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $97,191.07 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,445,849 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

