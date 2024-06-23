Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Booking by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $17.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,989.10. The company had a trading volume of 498,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,705.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,603.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,605.00 and a 1-year high of $4,004.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

