Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $553.60 million, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $38,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.