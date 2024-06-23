Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

NYSE D traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

