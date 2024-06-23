Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,955 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $36.79. 9,627,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

